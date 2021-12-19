Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar encounter

A terrorist was killed by security forces in a brief encounter that took place in the Harwan Darbagh Dhara area of the Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place during the early hours of Sunday, December 19.

The investigations and search operations regarding the encounter are still going on, as per the security forces. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the news via their official Twitter account at 4:09 am on Sunday, December 19.

In the official statement, the Kashmir Zone police said, “One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.” According to media reports, a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the Harwan area, after which the terrorist was neutralized.

The latest reports suggest that the terrorist is a foreigner, though no verification of the identity has been made by the security forces yet. More details regarding this encounter will be shared by the concerned authorities soon.

Earlier this week, the Kashmir police had stated that they have killed two LeT terrorists in a brief encounter in the Rangreth area of south Srinagar.