Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist hideout found near LoC in Gurez sector; weapons and ammunition seized

Authorities believe terrorists and anti-national elements in India moved the firearms over the LoC to Bandipora and other hinterland locations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

Terrorist hideout found near Line of Control

Security personnel in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir reportedly found a large stockpile of weapons and ammunition along the Line of Control (LoC), including seven AK-47 assault rifles, according to a senior officer.

The Bandipora region of northern Kashmir is where the stash was found, namely in the Nowshehra Nard area of the border Gurez sector.

Pro-Defense Col. Emron Musavi of Srinagar said that the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had thwarted a plot by terrorist groups operating across the Line of Control to deliver a massive cache of weapons, ammunition, and grenades to the valley in an effort to incite terror activities and unrest.

"On September 27, based on intelligence from police and human sources of the Indian Army under aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade launched a search operation along Naushera Nard till the LoC in Gurez sector," the PRO said.

He added that on Thursday, after three days of searching, a hiding place was discovered along the Nala, quite near to the LoC.

Col. Musavi reported that the digging had uncovered a large cache of weapons, including seven AK rifles, two Chinese pistols, thirteen Chinese grenades, twenty-one AK magazines, four pistol magazines, eleven hundred and ninety rounds of AK ammunition, and one hundred and thirty-two rounds of pistol ammunition.

The defence spokesperson added that the recovery of such a significant quantity of warlike items along the LoC dealt a severe blow to terrorist organisations trying to spark bloodshed in the Kashmir valley and therefore averted the loss of innocent lives.

Law enforcement officials believe that the terrorists and anti-national elements in India picked up the weapons at the LoC and took them to Bandipora and other regions in the hinterland.

(With inputs from PTI)

