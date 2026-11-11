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Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kulgam, 3 jawans injured

One security personnel injured after terrorists attack CRPF camp in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces launch search operation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kulgam, 3 jawans injured
CRPF camp attack
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A firing incident targeting a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, in south Kashmir, leaving three jawans injured.

The incident took place when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the CRPF personnel deployed at the naka following which a search and cordon operation is underway.

The injured jawans have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Further details about the incident and the identity of those involved are awaited. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a massive search to trace the attackers.

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