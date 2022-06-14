Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on Amarnath Yatra foiled, 2 Pakistani terrorists killed in Srinagar

File photo

A suspected terror attack on the Amarnath Yatra has been foiled by the security forces after a late-night encounter carried out to neutralize the threats to the devotees. In the encounter on Monday night, two terrorists were killed by the security forces.

Officials said that two LeT terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured after a late-night encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bemina in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised by Srinagar Police in a swift encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. One policeman also received a minor injury," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Terming the operation as a “big success”, the police in Jammu and Kashmir further said, “This was the same group of terrorists, who escaped from the Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement.”

In another tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, “Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam-Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra.”

The terrorists as per the documents have been identified as Abdullah Goujri and Adil Hussain Mir (Sufian Musab). Goujri was a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan while Adil Hussain Mir was of Anantnag district. As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit VISA from Wagah.

Over the last few months, many anti-terror operations have been carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces in the union territory, killing several terrorists and their commanders. It has been reported that major terror attacks on the Amarnath Yatra have been averted by the army and police in Jammu and Kashmir.

