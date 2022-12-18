Jammu and Kashmir: Temperature plummets to minus 4.5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam, Srinagar shivers at minus 3.2

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree against minus 2 degree on the previous night. (File)

Several places in Jammu and Kashmir have recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, with Pahalgam logging the lowest minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degree celsius. Srinagar, the capital of the Union Territory, logged a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degree celsius. The city's temperature was minus 2.4 degree celsius the previous night.

Today's minimum temperature was four degrees below normal.

Other places of the valley also recorded sub zero temperatures.

Qazigund logged a low of minus 2.8 against minus 2.6 on the previous night. This is one degree below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

In South Kashmir's Anantnag's Pahalgam, a tourist hub, the temperature was minus 4.3 degrees yesterday.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7 degree against minus 0.6 degree as on the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree against minus 2 degree on the previous night. It was 3.3 degrees below normal. Gulmarg is the most popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir and is also a skiing spot.

North Kashmir's Kupwara also witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 3.7 degree Celsius. It was 3.8 the previous day.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.2°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 4.6°C (1.2°C above normal), Katra 7.8°C (0.2°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.3°C (1.9°C above normal).

Ladakh and Leh recorded minus 10.2°C and Kargil minus 10.6°C, the official said.