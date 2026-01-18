J-K: Several Indian Army soldiers injured during encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said that security forces came in contact with the terrorists during a deliberate search operation launched as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Several soldiers of the Indian Army were injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (January 18), NDTV reported. The soldiers were carrying out an operation in Chatroo area when they were shot at by terrorists, the report said citing sources. The injured personnel were reportedly rushed to a hospital. The operation began around noon on Sunday, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on social media.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said that security forces came in contact with the terrorists during a deliberate search operation launched as part of ongoing joint counter-terror exercises along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. "Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies," the Indian Army said in the post.