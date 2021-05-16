Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces detect, neutralise IED in Shopian

Militants on Sunday triggered a low-intensity blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district although no damage was caused by the explosion.

Police said militants triggered a low-intensity blast near an army vehicle in Turkawangam village of Shopian district.

"No damage was caused by the explosion. The area has been cordoned off for searches", police said.

The IED was detected and neutralised between Sugan and Turkhwangam by alert security forces, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday informed.

A police officer said, "Acting on a reliable input regarding an IED was planted on Turkwangam-Sugan road, security forces rushed to the area to detect and defuse it. Unidentified terrorists, however, detonated the IED from a distance. The blast was of low-intensity IED failed to cause any damage."

It's the second IED spotted in two days in south Kashmir. Yesterday, a 10 kg IED was recovered in Pulwama, the timely action averted a major tragedy.