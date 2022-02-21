Jammu and Kashmir schools to reopen from THIS date amid decrease in Covid-19 cases

As the number of Covid-19 cases is declining across the country, many states are dropping their strict Covid-19 curbs and resuming their normal lives. Following the same suit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to do the same.

Jammu and Kashmir administration, amid the significant decline in daily Covid-19 cases, has decided to reopen the schools and resume offline classes for students of all classes from February 28. This will be implemented in the winter zone of J&K for now.

The J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) has further said that the attendance at indoor gatherings with being set at 50 percent of the authorized capacity, in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

Further, the cinema halls, theatres, restaurants, clubs, gymnasiums, and swimming pools of Jammu and Kashmir have been allowed to reopen, provided they function at 25 percent of the authorized capacity with due precautions.

The government order on the reopening of schools reads, “The Head of the Institutions must ensure that guidelines related to vaccination for students above 15 years, social distancing norms and Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) are followed strictly including regular screening at the entrance of the Institution.”

“All the Summer Zone School students in J&K of Classes 9th to 12th between 15-17 age group whose routine offline teaching commenced from 14 February 2022 must carry a vaccination certificate with them,” it further reads.

The Jammu and Kashmir government order also says that the schools are required to maintain all the proper Covid-19 guidelines on the premises. The school is also required to screen and test the symptomatic students for the safety of others.

Amid the decline in Covid-19 cases, many state governments have decided to reopen the schools and colleges to resume physical classes. The educational institutes in the country were shut down in the March of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic hit India.