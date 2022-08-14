Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman martyred in grenade attack by terrorists in Kulgam

File Photo

A police personnel lost his life in a grenade attack by terrorists in the in the Qaimoh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday. The terror attack took place last night.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police informed on Sunday.

“A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh Kulgam. In this terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed and attained martyrdom," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on the same day, another grenade attack by terrorists, Srinagar`s Eidgah locality, caused minor injuries to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel," the Srinagar police said in a tweet.

The pair of grenade attacks followed days after a suicide attack on an Indian Army base in the Valley was foiled by the Indian Army. Three Army troops had lost their lives while both terrorists involved were slain.

The Army personnel suffered injuries while trying to neutralise the suicide bombers in Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri in the operation on Thursday morning. Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D later succumbed to their wounds, making the supreme sacrifice for the country.

The attack was condemned by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who vowed to deal with terrorists and their supporters in a befitting manner.

"Strongly condemn despicable terrorist attack in Rajouri; tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bravehearts martyred in the attack. We shall deal with evil designs of terrorists and their backers in a befitting manner," tweeted Sinha.

A day prior on Wednesday, security forces neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam. One of them was involved in the civilian killings of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt and Kashmiri actress and YouTuber Amreen Bhatt.

The attacks come ahead of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)