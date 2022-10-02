Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in action, CRPF troop wounded in Pulwama terror attack

An ambulance took the wounded CRPF members to the hospital, according to reports from PTI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in action, CRPF troop wounded in Pulwama terror attack
Image for representation

In Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Sunday, terrorists assaulted a security forces team, killing one police officer and wounding another from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Pinglana neighbourhood in Kashmir's southern district was the site of the assault.

Also, READ: ‘G23 camp doesn’t exist anymore’: Mallikarjun Kharge implored by ‘senior Congress members’ to join prez race

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

According to the police, they sent more officers and began a search operation as soon as they heard about the incident.

According to a police official, the deceased officer has been named Javid Ahmad Dar.

An ambulance took the wounded CRPF members to the hospital, he added.

According to the spokesperson, senior police officials and reinforcements have arrived at the scene of the terror attack.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices made in the line of duty. We standby the family of the martyr at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel," the spokesperson said.

An investigation has been opened, he added, and investigators are seeking to piece together exactly what transpired during this terrorist act.

He also said that the area had been sealed off and that a search was underway.

Also, Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current vice president of the National Conference (NC), has spoken out against the violence.

"While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 Police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured," it said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.