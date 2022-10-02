Jammu and Kashmir: Policeman dies in action, CRPF troop wounded in Pulwama terror attack

Image for representation

In Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Sunday, terrorists assaulted a security forces team, killing one police officer and wounding another from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Pinglana neighbourhood in Kashmir's southern district was the site of the assault.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

According to the police, they sent more officers and began a search operation as soon as they heard about the incident.

According to a police official, the deceased officer has been named Javid Ahmad Dar.

An ambulance took the wounded CRPF members to the hospital, he added.

According to the spokesperson, senior police officials and reinforcements have arrived at the scene of the terror attack.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices made in the line of duty. We standby the family of the martyr at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel," the spokesperson said.

An investigation has been opened, he added, and investigators are seeking to piece together exactly what transpired during this terrorist act.

He also said that the area had been sealed off and that a search was underway.

Also, Omar Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and current vice president of the National Conference (NC), has spoken out against the violence.

"While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack.

"We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 Police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured," it said in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)