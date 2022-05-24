Jammu and Kashmir: Police officer killed in militant attack, daughter injured

Jammu and Kashmir Police

A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was killed and his daughter injured in a militant attack in Srinagar on Tuesday, police said.

Also, READ: Kerala dowry case: Court sentences husband to 10 years in jail, imposes Rs 12.5 lakh fine

Police sources said that militants fired at policeman, Saifullah Qadri and his daughter in Anchar area of Srinagar.

"The policeman and his daughter received bullet injuries in this attack. Both were shifted to the hospital where the policeman succumbed to critical injuries.

"The daughter of the slain policeman is being treated at the hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.