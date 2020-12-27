J&K police charge three army officials in Shopian fake encounter case

In the Amshipora (Shopian) fake encounter case, the Jammu and Kashmir police have produced challan against three army officials, including an Army Captain, for their involvement.

In the fake encounter case, three youth were killed and dubbed as Jaish terrorists earlier this year in July.

"We have produced challan before court and now further legal action will be taken as per law," a police official said.

The challan was produced as per the details collected by a special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted by the J&K police to investigate the case.

It was earlier this year on July 18 when an encounter took place in Amshipora, Shopian. The army claimed that they killed three Jaish terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in the encounter.

When the pictures of the same went viral, the families of the three youth from the Rajouri district claimed that the three killed were their family members. Their families said that the three had gone to Shopian as they were working as labourers there in an apple orchard.

There were protests in Rajouri after the case came to light and the families registered a complaint in the Rajouri police station.

Also read Kashmir youths hit jackpot by starting logistics company in the Valley

While the Jammu and Kashmir police took charge of the investigation and constituted a special investigation team, the Army too ordered an internal inquiry.

"The process of recording the 'Summary of Evidence' has been completed. The same is being examined by the concerned authorities in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further," reads an Army statement on the case, issued on December 24.

"Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further details will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice the proceedings under Army Law," the Army statement further said.