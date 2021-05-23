Jammu and Kashmir: Police busts narco-terror module in Kupwara, heroin worth Rs 50 crore seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module in Kupwara district and seized 8 kg heroin worth Rs 50 crore.

During the operation, a militant associate identified as Mudasir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Karen Bala area of the north Kashmir district, was arrested, a police official said. Incriminating material and eight kgs of heroin worth Rs 50 crore were recovered from his possession.

The other absconded involved persons have been identified and efforts are being taken to arrest them.

"The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and was involved in drug trade and financially assisting active terrorists in the Valley. The recoveries also exposed the inter-connection between drug dealers and terrorists," police official said.

He said the module was working for militants to strengthen their activities in the Kashmir Valley and was misguiding and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks.

A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Kupwara Police appealed to the people of the district to come forward with the information regarding drug peddlers/smugglers so that the curative steps can be taken against them.