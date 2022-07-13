Jammu and Kashmir: Police ASI Mushtaq Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

File photo

A brutal terrorist attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir today, where several police officers were left injured and one was shot dead by the assailants in Srinagar. The police officer who was killed has been identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

The terrorist attack took place at a Naka party near GD Goenka school in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening. Terrorists directly fired upon the Naka party, which resulted in the immediate death of the ASI, while two others were left injured.

Among the injured were the head constable and SPO of the area, who were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The Kashmir Zone police had notified of the attack through its official Twitter handle, announcing that a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists.

In the tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said, “ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. The other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow.”

IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel paid tribute to ASI Mushtaq Ahmad who lost his life in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Srinagar.

"My deepest condolences to the family of our braveheart, ASI Mushtaq Ahmad. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on security personnel in Srinagar. Perpetrators of this heinous act shall be brought to justice soon," tweeted the Office of J&K LG.

Earlier on Monday, the ADGP Kashmir said that a terrorist belonging to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, identified as Kaiser Koka and active since 2018, was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora.

A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by the Police, Army, and CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Awantipora that led to the killing of two terrorists.

Over the past few months, there have also been a lot of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, where one teacher and a government office worker were gunned down by terrorists. This sparked massive outrage among the citizens, who were not happy with the law and order situation in the valley.

(With ANI inputs)

