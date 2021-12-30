Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed among 3 killed in Anantnag encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday at Nowgam Shahabad, in the Dooru area of Anantnag.

Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 30, 2021, 11:29 AM IST

The terrorists killed in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir`s Anantnag district on Wednesday have been identified as two local categorised terrorists and a Pakistani terrorist, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the police said on Thursday.

"Anantnag Encounter Update: Killed terrorists identified as 02 local categorised terrorists & a Pakistani terrorist, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM. They were involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday at Nowgam Shahabad, in the Dooru area of Anantnag.

In the initial firing, one police personnel was injured and was shifted to a hospital."Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured and was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow," police said in a tweet.

Earlier, police had informed that six terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had been killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir`s Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

