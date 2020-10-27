Jammu and Kashmir: PAGD alliance which includes Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti protest change of land laws

Sajad Lone, the PAGD spokesperson termed the MHA order as a 'huge betrayal'.

Soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on Tuesday (October 27) allowing citizens of India to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir, the newly formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) protested the move and said it will continue to fight for the land rights of Kashmiris.

Issuing a statement the PAGD said, “the alliance strongly condemns the repeal of J&K Land Laws thereby stripping the Permanent Residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property in the State - now unconstitutionally divided into two Union Territories and granting such rights to non-state subjects.”

Sajad Lone, the PAGD spokesperson termed the MHA order as a 'huge betrayal' and said, "this is a massive assault on the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and grossly unconstitutional. The alliance has vowed to fight the anti-Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh measure on all fronts".

“The repeal of Big Estates Abolition Act - first-ever agrarian reform in the subcontinent, is an insult to the sacrifices of thousands of freedom fighters and farmers who fought against an autocratic and oppressive rule and a crude attempt to rewrite history. The order made in exercise of powers under Reorganisation Act, 2019, it is stated, is yet another brazen violation of the principle of constitutional proprietary of fundamental importance to a constitutional democracy,” he added.

Sajad further said, “with a serious challenge to the 5th August 2019 decisions before the top Constitutional Court of the Country and the vires of Reorganisation Act under judicial scrutiny, the Central Government is under an obligation to desist from such acts, out of respect for the Apex Court.”

Significantly, after the Ministry of Home Affairs notification, anyone can buy and sell land for a factory, house, or shop in Jammu and Kashmir. For this, he does not need to give any permanent residence certificate as before.

However, the notification states that land will not be taken for agriculture.