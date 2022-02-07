Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in firefight in Pulwama's Awantipore

A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Awatipore in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday. "One terrorist killed. Search going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.