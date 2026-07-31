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J-K: 1 migrant worker killed, another seriously injured in terror attack in Kulgam

The attack occurred in Kilam village, which is 16 kilometres from Kulgam town. This was the second terror attack in southern Kashmir in the last two weeks despite a high security alert.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

J-K: 1 migrant worker killed, another seriously injured in terror attack in Kulgam
Representational image (ANI).
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A migrant worker was killed and another was seriously injured after terrorists opened fire on them at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday (July 31). The attack occurred in Kilam village, which is 16 kilometres from Kulgam town. This was the second terror attack in southern Kashmir in the last two weeks despite a high security alert.

After the attack, one of the workers succumbed to his injuries while on the way to hospital. The other was referred to the Government Medical College in Anantnag before being shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment. Police said that a massive search operation has been launched in Kilam village and its surrounding areas. "The security forces are trying to trace the terrorists responsible for this attack," a police officer said, according to Hindustan Times.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha issued a statement, condemning the "brutal" attack. "I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat, and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists. J&K Police and Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families," Sinha said in a post on social media.

This was the second terror attack in southern Kashmir in a single month. On July 22, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists at the Lal Chowk in Anantnag district. The cop was on duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The back-to-back attacks have taken place despite a high security alert in Jammu and Kashmir.

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