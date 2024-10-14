The oath-taking ceremony for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir is set for October 16 with Omar Abdullah invited to lead by LG Manoj Sinha.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday invited National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16. This comes a day after the Centre revoked President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir: Oath-taking ceremony of the new government to be held at 11:30 am on October 16.



"I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir," reads the letter by J&K LG Manoj Sinha to National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.… pic.twitter.com/3FEoN80TEE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2024

Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K. pic.twitter.com/D2OeFJwlKi — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 14, 2024

In a letter to Abdullah, Sinha said, "I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party." He said he has also received a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) Secretary G N Malik, AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC.

"I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. "As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 a.M," Sinha said in his letter.

"I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. The LG's emissary handed over the letter to Abdullah and informed him about the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony.

"Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K," Abdullah said in a post on X.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

