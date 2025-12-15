Jammu and Kashmir: Cop killed in encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district

The confrontation began near Sohan village in Majalta area of the district after security forces received information that at least three terrorists were hiding in a forested patch of land, officials said in a statement. The statement posted on X around 9 pm added the operation was ongoing.

A personnel from the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Udhampur district on Monday, according to a report by NDTV. The confrontation began near Sohan village in Majalta area of the district after security forces received information that at least three terrorists were hiding in a forested patch of land, officials said in a statement. The statement posted on X around 9 pm added that the operation was ongoing.

Army issues statement

The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said in its statement: "In an intelligence based operation, SOG @JmuKmrPolice and alert troops of @IndianArmy have established contact with terrorists in general area of Sohan, Udhampur District. Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress." Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti said the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were carrying out the operation along with the Special Operations Group. "Op update: A very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain," he wrote in an online post.

Reportedly, authorities have sealed off the area and advised civilians to stay away from the site of encounter.