FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up

Did Virat Kohli ignore Gautam Gambhir? Awkward post-match exchange triggers rift rumours online

World’s 100-ft car with helipad stuns viewers as tiny one-door car goes viral

Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'We could have...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film is unstoppable, mints Rs 40 crore on Sunday, earns...

Ranthambore tiger makes royal wall-top appearance, tourists call it ‘shere Khan level entry’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway

J-K: Fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad, firefighting ops on

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested

Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What went wrong?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway

Fire tenders were present at the site of the fire, and efforts to douse the flames were underway. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 01:16 AM IST

J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway
Efforts to douse the flames have been launched.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fire broke out in several shops and a furniture godown in the Munwarabad area of Srinagar on Sunday, following which fire and emergency teams responded quickly. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts to douse the flames are underway. Further details on this matter are awaited.

On 6 November, Indian Army troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade helped stop a significant fire in Bukhaiya village in Tangdhar. An electrical short circuit caused the fire. The flames spread quickly, putting nearby houses at risk. Vigilant troops from the Shakti Vijay Brigade and the civil administration brought the fire under control, averting a major catastrophe, an official statement said.

Earlier, on 29 October, the Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, averted a potentially disastrous fire from engulfing a massive stack of stubble (Cattle fodder), which could have posed a danger to vehicles passing through the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur. Sharing details of the incident, Sarvesh Langer, Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, said, "A fire call was reported in the afternoon in the Tharad area, where a fire broke out in dry grass. We mobilised fire tenders from the Udhampur Fire Station to the scene and brought the fire under control. Without quick action, a panic situation could have developed..."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J-K: Major fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad area, firefighting ops underway
J-K: Fire breaks out in Srinagar's Munwarabad, firefighting ops on
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere; dog owner arrested
Karnataka SHOCKER: Woman mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs in Davangere...
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS Indian state is set to rename road after US president
'Donald Trump Avenue': THIS state to rename road after US prez
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What exactly went wrong on November 23, the 'wedding day'?
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Mucchal wedding called off: What went wrong?
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh prize money; Farrhana Bhatt is first runner-up
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna wins Salman Khan show, takes home Rs 50 lakh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate their birthday on December 6
From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah: Six Indian cricketers who celebrate thei
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
Ravindra Jadeja turns 37: 7 interesting facts about India's star all-rounder
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement