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Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Budgam operation, one AK Rifle recovered

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were recovered during the search operation.

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Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Budgam operation, one AK Rifle recovered
The operation was launched jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.
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A terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army on Friday under 'Operation  ASHDAR' in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation, which continues in the region.

The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam. "OP ASHDAR, Budgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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