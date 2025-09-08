Jammu and Kashmir news: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam’s Guddar forest, one Army soldier injured

As per the reports, two terrorists are trapped in the forest area of Gudar in South Kashmir.

A terrorist was killed and three Army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Guddar forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on September 8. The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army, and the CRPF are on the site, Kashmir Zonal Police informed. In a tweet on X, the Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence.

During the fierce encounter, a junior commissioned officer suffered injuried, the Army said.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, "COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. "

The Army said further,"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA."

