Jammu and Kashmir news: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam’s Guddar forest, one Army soldier injured

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally

Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch

'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch

Rise And Fall: Pawan Singh offers role to Akriti Negi amid Anjali Raghav row, says 'maine 250 se zyada...; Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir news: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam’s Guddar forest, one Army soldier injured

As per the reports, two terrorists are trapped in the forest area of Gudar in South Kashmir.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir news: Encounter breaks out in Kulgam’s Guddar forest, one Army soldier injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A terrorist was killed and three Army personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Guddar forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on September 8. The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army, and the CRPF are on the site, Kashmir Zonal Police informed. In a tweet on X, the Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence. 

During the fierce encounter, a junior commissioned officer suffered injuried, the Army said.

The encounter was based on a specific intelligence input by the Jammu and Kashmir police, and a joint search operation between the India Army, J-K police, and Srinagar CRPF was conducted in the area.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said, "COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. "

The Army said further,"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries. Operation is in progress. #Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA."

The encounter broke out in the Guddar forest this morning. Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir, Army and CRPF are on the site, Kashmir zonal police informed.

In a post on X, the Kashmir Zonal Police stated that the encounter began based on specific intelligence. 

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason: 'Mann toh mera hai nahi par ab lag raha hai ki...'
Zakir Khan takes break from stage shows due to this shocking reason
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
7 iconic Bollywood dialogues that turned into viral memes
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya: 'We hardly spoke...'
Abhishek Kumar reacts to unfollowing Samarth Jurel, reveals if he is back with..
Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was conscious of my...'
Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was co
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves in 5 years
BCCI reports record revenue growth, adds over Rs 140000000000 to reserves
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE