J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours

A number of drone sightings were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (December 13), according to NDTV. The news of sightings came from the Doonga Gali area, prompting security forces to mobilise immediately. The Indian Army responded by firing at the drones and launching a thorough search operation to look for any potential consignment drops. This marks the second such incident within just 48 hours, leading to a heightened state of vigilance along the LoC and the International Border.

On Sunday, several drones were spotted along the LoC and the IB in multiple regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including Nowshera, Poonch, Samba, and Rajouri. This was followed by a recovery of a large cache of pistols, magazines, and explosives in the Samba sector -- suspected to be supplies to terror groups backed by Pakistan. Since the Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May last year, this is the first time that multiple drones have been seen along the LoC and the IB in a span of a few days.

Army chief warns Pakistan

Earlier in the day, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi had warned that Pakistan would get a befitting response for any misadventure, adding that Operation Sindoor was still on. "This time, the action we took, especially the kind of firing that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, and the way we addressed it, and how we eliminated approximately 100 of their people - all that action was taken because we expanded the conventional space. In those 88 hours, you saw that the army's mobilisation to expand the conventional space was such that if Pakistan made any mistake, we were fully prepared to launch ground operations," he had said.