J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video
UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside
Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details
US set to intervene in Iran protests? Donald Trump says 'help is on its way'
X down: Hundreds of users report issues with app, website
Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'
In major crackdown on gun culture, mafia lifestyle, Haryana police take down 67 songs from social media
What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work and why they are dangerous to society?
INDIA
The Indian Army responded by firing at the drones and launching a thorough search operation to look for any potential consignment drops. This marks the second such incident within just 48 hours, leading to a heightened state of vigilance along the LoC and the International Border.
A number of drone sightings were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (December 13), according to NDTV. The news of sightings came from the Doonga Gali area, prompting security forces to mobilise immediately. The Indian Army responded by firing at the drones and launching a thorough search operation to look for any potential consignment drops. This marks the second such incident within just 48 hours, leading to a heightened state of vigilance along the LoC and the International Border.
On Sunday, several drones were spotted along the LoC and the IB in multiple regions of Jammu and Kashmir, including Nowshera, Poonch, Samba, and Rajouri. This was followed by a recovery of a large cache of pistols, magazines, and explosives in the Samba sector -- suspected to be supplies to terror groups backed by Pakistan. Since the Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May last year, this is the first time that multiple drones have been seen along the LoC and the IB in a span of a few days.
Earlier in the day, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi had warned that Pakistan would get a befitting response for any misadventure, adding that Operation Sindoor was still on. "This time, the action we took, especially the kind of firing that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, and the way we addressed it, and how we eliminated approximately 100 of their people - all that action was taken because we expanded the conventional space. In those 88 hours, you saw that the army's mobilisation to expand the conventional space was such that if Pakistan made any mistake, we were fully prepared to launch ground operations," he had said.