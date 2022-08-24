Jammu and Kashmir: Missing BJP leader’s body found hanging from tree in Kathua, probe launched

Representational image

In a jarring incident, the body of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was found hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leader had gone missing some time ago, and his body was found in the Hiranagar Town area of Kathua.

Though the exact reason behind his hanging and the details of the incident are not known yet, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the exact cause of the death, as per ANI reports.

As per police sources, a villager saw the body of BJP leader Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police. The body was found with blood marks and was sent for post-mortem at a nearby hospital.

According to sources, BJP leader Somi Raj was missing yesterday and was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances. Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated by Hiranagar Police in this regard.

The family members and many BJP leaders demanded a probe into his death. After completing medical and legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs for last rites.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua RC Kotwal said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Border has been constituted to investigate the matter. "Questioning of the leaders on whom the family has levelled allegation will also be conducted and whosoever will be found guilty will be dealt with iron hands", SSP asserted.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has been targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. According to media reports, over 23 BJP leaders and workers have been killed in the Valley over the last two years.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Know reason behind accidental firing of India’s BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan