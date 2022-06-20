Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in two separate encounters

Jammu and Kashmir military encounter

Kashmir police reported that three militants have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Monday. Seven ultras have been killed in the past 24 hours.

A police spokesperson said two militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire in the ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll in the overnight operation to four. Two militants were killed in the encounter on Sunday.

In another encounter in Pulwama district, an unidentified militant was killed.

The encounter broke out in Pulwama's Chatpora after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area, a police official said. In the exchange of fire between the two sides, a militant was killed, the official said, adding that the operation was underway when reports last came in.

