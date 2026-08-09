JK: Migrant worker killed after being hit by deputy CM Surinder Choudhary's convoy

The victim, who worked as a labourer in the area, was crossing the road late at night when he was struck by the vehicle, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

A migrant worker from Bihar was killed after he was hit by a speeding vehicle that was allegedly part of a convoy of Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. The incident reportedly occurred around 9 pm in Gangyal district of the union territory on Saturday night (August 8). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the vehicles were returning from the deputy chief minister's residence in Jammu's Kunjwani area.

The victim, who worked as a labourer in the area, was crossing the road late at night when he was struck by the vehicle, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Choudhary was not traveling in any of the vehicles at the time of the incident as the cars were on their way back after dropping the minister off at his Kunjwani residence. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Bharat Kapas, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar. He had reportedly been living in Gangyal's Model Town area. Kapas had sustained severe injuries and died on the way while being taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu by the vehicle's driver and the accompanying security personnel. At the hospital, doctors declared him "brought dead."

Cops have since registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the concerned police station, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. There has been no known statement from Choudhary or his office on the incident so far. Further details will be known as the police probe progresses.