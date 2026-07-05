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Jammu and Kashmir: Massive anti-terror operation continues in Shopian orchard, 2 LeT terrorists trapped

Security forces resumed a major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after a brief pause, as two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists remain trapped in an orchard.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive anti-terror operation continues in Shopian orchard, 2 LeT terrorists trapped
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Security forces resumed a large-scale anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday after a brief overnight pause. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are still believed to be trapped inside a dense orchard in the Meemandar area, officials said.

The joint operation involves the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which have tightened the cordon around the area as the search enters its second day.

Terrorists identified as Zakir and Latif

According to officials, the two militants have been identified as Zakir and Latif, both residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Zakir is believed to have joined the banned LeT group in 2024, while Latif is said to have become associated with the outfit in 2025.

Security agencies describe Zakir as an A++ category terrorist, wanted in multiple cases and named in a proclamation notice issued by an NIA court in Kulgam in October 2025.

Gunfight triggered after initial contact

The encounter began on Friday after the terrorists allegedly opened fire on an approaching Army unit, triggering retaliatory firing and a full-scale gunfight.

While there were initial reports suggesting the militants had been neutralised, officials later clarified that both individuals are still believed to be trapped inside the orchard, and the search operation is ongoing.

Tight cordon and night surveillance measures

To prevent any escape, the Army’s elite counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, has deployed additional troops across the area. Security forces have also illuminated the orchard to reduce the advantage of natural cover provided by dense foliage.

Multiple units from the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF have sealed surrounding villages, with at least four already cleared during the operation.

Shopian’s strategic importance

Officials said the operation is significant given Shopian’s role as a key transit route linking south Kashmir with central Kashmir and the Pir Panjal region.

Neutralising or apprehending local operatives like Zakir and Latif is seen as crucial to disrupting militant networks and preventing recruitment in the region.

High-alert operation continues

Security forces remain on high alert as the search continues, ensuring the militants do not manage to escape the cordoned-off area. The operation was still underway at the time of filing this report.

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