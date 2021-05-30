Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir extended till June 15 with some relaxations: What's open, what's shut

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday issued fresh lockdown guidelines, effective from Monday, for all the 20 districts of the Union Territory with partial relaxation in some public activities.

The ease-out process, to be implemented from Monday, was launched amid the case positivity rate falling to 6.2 per cent from 13 and the daily COVID-19 sliding down to an all-time high of 5,500 to 2,200 in the past two weeks.

A 21-page guideline for relaxing the corona lockdown was issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Sunday, a day after the UT administration placed five Kashmir districts in the 'Red zone' and the rest of 15 others in the 'orange category'.

Also read Lockdown in Telangana extended by 10 days with some relaxations - Check details

Revised guidelines by J&K government-

1. Night curfew will be imposed in all 20 districts from 8 pm till 7 am while weekend curfew will be imposed from 8 pm each Friday till 7 am on Monday.

2. There shall be a complete Corona Curfew with no movement of people except only for permissible activities, including for providing essential and emergency services and supplies subject to production of valid ID cards, as per the order.

3. As per the revised guidelines, all universities, colleges, and technical/skill development institutions in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till June 15.

4. All schools and coaching centres will remain closed till June 15.

5. All cinemas, multiplexes, clubs, gyms,spas, massage centres and paid parks shall continue to remain closed.

6. Barber shops, and saloons/parlours shall remain open on three days in a week except Saturdays and Sundays.

7. Outdoors bazaars and outdoor shopping complexes are also permitted to open on alternate days or a rotation basis (except on Saturdays and Sundays) as per the roster, the guidelines said.

8. All religious places will remain open, subject to the SOPs already in place.

9. The restaurants would be allowed to open on all days except weekends only for home-delivery of orders and room service of residents. No entry of customers shall be permitted even for take-away of orders.

10. Canteens and eateries at bus stands, railway stations and airports are permitted to open on all days, the order said.

11. Liquor shops are permitted to open on three days a week (except on Saturdays and or Sundays) as per a roster to be issued by the authorities concerned, the order said.

The five Kashmir districts -- Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara and Budgam were on Saturday put in the 'Red Zone' along with the areas on either side of Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the valley.

The order said the five districts in Kashmir in the Red Zone category, the public transport and the malls would remain completely prohibited, while the auto-rickshaws would follow an 'odd-even system' of operations.

(With agency inputs)