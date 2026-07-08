Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, is Pakistan-based outfit regrouping in Jammu and Kashmir?

INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killed a terrorist affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Shopian district.
Jammu and Kashmir Police has gunned down a terrorist affiliated to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter taking place in Shopian. Confirming the incident, the police have said in a social media post, "You can run, but you can’t hide! SOG Shopian neutralised one Lashkar terrorist in a joint operation with the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF." The police launched the anti-terror operation four days ago after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 8, 2026
One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.
The identity of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist has been established days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges against the chief and founder of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in the Pahalgam terror attack case. In the terrorist attack carried out in the meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, last year, 26 civilians, including a local ponywallah, were killed.
In the chargesheet filed in the Special NIA Court in Jammu on Monday, July 6, 2026, the NIA has said that accused Hafiz Saeed is charged both in his individual capacity and as the head and founder of the banned terror outfits. The investigation agency has claimed that the plot was made in Pakistan and that Hafiz Saeed had directed the terrorists, planned the operation, and monitored its execution.