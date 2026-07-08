Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, is Pakistan-based outfit regrouping in Jammu and Kashmir?

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), killed a terrorist affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Shopian district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has gunned down a terrorist affiliated to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter taking place in Shopian. Confirming the incident, the police have said in a social media post, "You can run, but you can’t hide! SOG Shopian neutralised one Lashkar terrorist in a joint operation with the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF." The police launched the anti-terror operation four days ago after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

You Can Run But You Can't Hide !



One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 8, 2026

Terrorist identified

The Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the anti-terrorist operation on July 3 in an orchard in the Meemander area in the southern district of the state. The slain terrorist has been identified as Zakir Ganie and his body has been recovered. If media reports are to be believed, Zakir Ganaie is a resident of Kulgam. He had a long association with the LeT, dating back to 2024, when he joined the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. He was categorised as A+++ on the security forces' wanted list.

Additional personnel of the Army's specialised counter-insurgency unit, Victor Force, have been deployed in the area. The reports suggest that there were two terrorists in the area, who were challenged and engaged in an encounter with the security forces. One of the then is still hiding in the area. The operation is going on. LeT, TRF work together With this encounter, it is clear that despite the attempts and the claims made by the government, terrorism is still thriving in the Kashmir valley. Led by terrorist Hafiz Saeed and abetted by the deep state, the army, and its intelligence agency, ISI, of Pakistan, the Lashkar-e-Taiba is still active in Jammu and Kashmir. It is also working in close association with The Resistance Front, another terrorist outfit, raised by Pakistan.

NIA files chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed

The identity of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist has been established days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges against the chief and founder of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in the Pahalgam terror attack case. In the terrorist attack carried out in the meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, last year, 26 civilians, including a local ponywallah, were killed.

In the chargesheet filed in the Special NIA Court in Jammu on Monday, July 6, 2026, the NIA has said that accused Hafiz Saeed is charged both in his individual capacity and as the head and founder of the banned terror outfits. The investigation agency has claimed that the plot was made in Pakistan and that Hafiz Saeed had directed the terrorists, planned the operation, and monitored its execution.