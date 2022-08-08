Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam ahead of Independence Day

Authorities collected five pistols, five magazines, and 50 rounds of ammo, two hand grenades.

Reported By:DNA Web Teams| Edited By: DNA Web Teams |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam ahead of Independence Day
Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam (Photo:ANI)

The Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has apprehended a 'hybrid' terrorist from the outlawed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), authorities announced on Sunday.

Also, READ: India vs Pak: Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft forced Pakistan Navy warship to retreat

There were joint arrests in Lawaypura by the Srinagar Police and the 2RR. Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a native of Sangam Budgam, has been named as the suspect in this case. 

Five pistols, five magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated by the authorities. The terrorist was also found to be in possession of two hand grenades. The Shalteng Police Station has opened a criminal investigation.

A 'hybrid' terrorist from banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was earlier captured by Indian Army 34 RR and Kulgam Police in Kashmir on May 1.

According to authorities, the apprehended LeT terrorist was in communication with Pakistan-based terrorists as well as local LeT terrorists, and was entrusted with executing terror attacks.

This includes transferring weaponry and ammunition and explosive materials for terror groups in Kulgam, which the hybrid terrorist was also engaged in providing refuge and logistical assistance to.

The Kashmir police have named the terrorist as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Gadihama in Kulgam.

A handgun, a magazine, two hand grenades and 51 rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition have been found, according to police, who have seized the evidence.

The Kulgam Police Station has filed a FIR against the terrorist under relevant parts of the law, and further investigation is ongoing.

An accomplishment for Kulgam Police is the capture of the Hybrid terrorist, who had intimate knowledge of the district's geography and hence was well-positioned to strike civilians.

He was also in communication with terrorists in the Pakistani province of Kashmir and was acting under their leadership and supervision. The police anticipate to make more arrests and find more evidence in this case.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.