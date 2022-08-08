Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam ahead of Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba hybrid terrorist arrested in Budgam (Photo:ANI)

The Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has apprehended a 'hybrid' terrorist from the outlawed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), authorities announced on Sunday.

There were joint arrests in Lawaypura by the Srinagar Police and the 2RR. Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a native of Sangam Budgam, has been named as the suspect in this case.

Five pistols, five magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated by the authorities. The terrorist was also found to be in possession of two hand grenades. The Shalteng Police Station has opened a criminal investigation.

A 'hybrid' terrorist from banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was earlier captured by Indian Army 34 RR and Kulgam Police in Kashmir on May 1.

According to authorities, the apprehended LeT terrorist was in communication with Pakistan-based terrorists as well as local LeT terrorists, and was entrusted with executing terror attacks.

This includes transferring weaponry and ammunition and explosive materials for terror groups in Kulgam, which the hybrid terrorist was also engaged in providing refuge and logistical assistance to.

The Kashmir police have named the terrorist as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Gadihama in Kulgam.

A handgun, a magazine, two hand grenades and 51 rounds of 9mm pistol ammunition have been found, according to police, who have seized the evidence.

The Kulgam Police Station has filed a FIR against the terrorist under relevant parts of the law, and further investigation is ongoing.

An accomplishment for Kulgam Police is the capture of the Hybrid terrorist, who had intimate knowledge of the district's geography and hence was well-positioned to strike civilians.

He was also in communication with terrorists in the Pakistani province of Kashmir and was acting under their leadership and supervision. The police anticipate to make more arrests and find more evidence in this case.

(With inputs from ANI)