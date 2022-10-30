Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Landslide at Kishtwar power project site kills 4, injures 6

The rescue effort began right away, and several victims were rescued from the rubble and sent to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Photo: PTI

As many as four people died and six others were injured on Saturday in a landslide at the site of an under-construction Ratle Power Project, informed the police officials. 

"The rescue operation has been completed. A total of four bodies and six injured were rescued," said Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Devansh Yadav. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Sharma said that a rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris.

"Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K on receiving a report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. JCB driver unfortunately died. A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris", said Jitendra Sharma. 

He further tweeted that All efforts are being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons. Further assistance, as required, is provided.

"All efforts are being made to retrieve and save the trapped persons. Further assistance, as required, is provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration," read his tweet. 

The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, was deeply anguished by the mishap at Drabshalla-Ratle hydroelectric project.

"Deeply anguished by mishap at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones--prayers for the early recovery of the injured. Army, SDRF & police are carrying out rescue operations. Dist Admin directed to provide all necessary assistance" read his tweet. 

Further details are awaited.

