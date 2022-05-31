Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

File photo

In another seemingly targeted killing, terrorists have shot dead a woman Kashmiri Pandit teacher in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, the local police confirmed. Terrorists fired shots at her after which she was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Rajni Bala (36) of Samba in the Jammu region sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, they said. An injured Bala was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officials said.

The Kashmir Zone police posted the update on their official social media account, saying, “Injured lady teacher, a Hindu and a resident of Samba, succumbed to her injuries. Terrorists involved in this gruesome crime will be identified and neutralized soon.”

The police have further said that the area where Bala was shot has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to catch the assailants of the crime. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah termed the attack on the teacher a "despicable" act.

"Rajni was from Samba District of Jammu province. A government teacher working in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir, she lost her life in a despicable targeted attack. My heart goes out to her husband Raj Kumar & the rest of her family. Another home irreparably damaged by violence," he said.

"This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation & condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace," Abdullah added.

It must be noted that this is the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the valley in the month of May. Earlier this month, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead inside the Tehsil office in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The targeted killings of Hindus in J&K sparked a massive protest in the union territory by the Kashmiri Pandit community, who demanded that the Centre give them protection against the crimes and acts of terror erupting in the valley against them.

(With PTI inputs)

