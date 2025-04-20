Accompanying his post with a selfie taken from outside an IndiGo plane at the Jaipur airport, Abdullah wrote, "3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air."

In the early hours of Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah put a raging post on X after his flight bound for Delhi was diverted to Jaipur. He called the Delhi international airport a "bloody shit show," adding he was "in no mood to be polite." Accompanying his post with a selfie taken from outside an IndiGo plane at the Jaipur airport, he wrote, "3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I’ve no idea what time we will leave from here (sic)."

Flight landed after 3 am

Abdullah, 55, later posted an update on X saying his flight landed in Delhi just after 3 am. "In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM," he wrote. The flight had reportedly departed from Jaipur at 2 am.

Chaos at Jammu airport

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.

In a post on X, IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating, "6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather in Srinagar is impacting flights, but we're here to keep you informed!"

"Weather conditions in Srinagar are impacting flight operations. We understand this may cause inconvenience and truly appreciate your patience... Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will have smooth operations back on track as soon as the weather plays nice," the airline's advisory added.

(With inputs from ANI).