J-K: Jawan injured, two-three terrorists trapped in encounter at Budgam's Charar-i-Sharief

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Charar-i-Sharief area of the Budgam district of Central Kashmir on Monday.

The Kashmir zone police confirming the encounter tweeted, “ #Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice"

Before the exchange of fire, a joint team of the Police, Army and CRPF had launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Nowhar village of Charar-i-Sharief.

The police said, "As the joint team cordoned the spot, the hiding terrorists fired at the search party which was retaliated and an encounter started." A soldier was injured in the encounter.

All the entry and exit points of the Nowhar area were sealed and lights were put in place so that trapped terrorists couldn't take the benefit of darkness and flee from spot. Sources in police said that there could be two to three terrorists trapped in cordon but exact number could only be said after the operation was over.