J-K: Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist killed in joint operation by army-police in Kathua, search operation continues

INDIA
Days after security forces busted underground terrorist hideouts in the Kishtwar district, a Jaish terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police on Friday.
A Pakistani terrorist linked with the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group was killed on Friday in a joint operation by the army and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The terrorist has been identified as JeM commander Usman, and a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, was recovered from him. According to officials, the operation was initiated jointly by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 23 in the general area of Parhetar in Kathua district, following specific intelligence inputs.
In a post on X, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said, ''Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police on 23 Jan 26 in the general area Parhetar, #Kathua. The area was cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 foreign terrorist has been eliminated. Search operations are continuing.''
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by Army, Police and CRPF on 23 Jan 26 in general area Parhetar, #Kathua. Area was Cordoned and contact established. In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 Foreign Terrorist has been eliminated. Search… pic.twitter.com/n4Xn2GihKH— Rising Star Corps_IA (@RisingStarCorps) January 23, 2026
The officials said that the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, which led to an exchange of gunfire during the operation.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Jammu also confirmed the development, stating that the neutralised terrorist was a Pakistani national associated with the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad.
''T-106. A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district,'' the IGP Jammu shared on X.
T-106— IGP Jammu (@igp_jammu) January 23, 2026
A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district.
Earlier, the security forces uncovered three terrorist hideouts in Kathua.