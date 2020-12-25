J&K: Security forces neutralise two terrorists including one affiliated to JeM

Two terrorists including the one who was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla on Thursday.

"On a specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Wanigam Payeen area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Baramulla Police, 29RR and 176Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained who were hiding in the residential house of Mehraj-ud-din Wani, they were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said in a press statement."

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. One killed terrorist has been identified as Abrar alias Langoo, who as per reliable sources is a Pakistani national and the other local killed terrorist has been identified as Amir Siraj, resident of Sopore affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," the press statement read.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any, the police added.

(DNA webdesk)