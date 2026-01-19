FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
J-K: Indian Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, operation ongoing

Havildar Gajendra Singh was killed in action in Singpura area during the operation, dubbed TRASHI-I, the Indian Army said in a statement. A gunfight had broken out between security forces and the terrorists during a counter-terror operation in Kishtwar on Sunday.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

J-K: Indian Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar, operation ongoing
Several other Army soldiers have been injured.
An Indian Army jawan was killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday (January 19). Havildar Gajendra Singh was killed in action in Singpura area during the operation, dubbed TRASHI-I, the Indian Army said in a statement. A gunfight had broken out between security forces and the terrorists during a counter-terror operation in Kishtwar on Sunday, and several Army soldiers were injured.

Army issues statement

The Indian Army said in its statement: "The GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the night of 19 Jan 2026." The Army further said that the operation continues in the general area of Son Nar, northeast of Chhatroo region in Kishtwar.

Due to the ongoing operation, forces have tightened the security in the area. Meanwhile, the Indian Army remains deployed in the region, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to reports, several terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were involved in the gunbattle. The terrorists also reportedly lobbed grenades at the security personnel, reports said. Several encounters have broken out in the region over the last few months. On January 8, there was a gunfight between security forces and terrorists in Kathua district. In November, an encounter had broken out between terrorists and security personnel after the Indian Army and the J-K Police launched a joint operation. On December 15, a police officer was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur district. The encounters come after a major counter-terrorism operation was launched in the forest belts of the Jammu region late last year to eliminate an estimated three dozen terrorists, believed to be hiding there.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
