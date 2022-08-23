Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt by terrorists in Rajouri

Representational image

A major terror crisis in Jammu and Kashmir was averted by the efforts of the Indian Army, which foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Valley. A group of terrorists was trying to infiltrate the country along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The defence official further said that the movement of suspected terrorists was detected in the Naushera sector on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The administration has launched a search operation in the area and further details are awaited.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border. The attempt was foiled by strategically placed landmines in the area.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

Though the explosion caused by the landmine was significant in scale, it is not yet known whether any terrorist was killed or injured in the blast, said the officials.

The latest infiltration bid in the Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition by the Army on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Forceful conversion of Sikh woman in Pakistan sparks row: Will MEA S Jaishankar intervene?