Jammu and Kashmir imposes night curfew, limits non-essential movement - Details inside

Given the rising COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday imposed complete restrictions on non-essential movement in the entire union territory from 9 pm to 6 am.

The official statement read, "There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire Union Territory (UT) from 9 pm to 6 am till further orders."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Union Territory's health department on Wednesday.

Of these 418 new cases, 311 were reported from the Jammu division while 107 were reported from the Kashmir division. There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 894 in the Jammu division, and 925 in the Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, an avalanche warning has also been issued in Jammu and Kashmir by IMD amid moderate to heavy snowfall on Wednesday. Due to the deteriorating weather condition, the areas have become vulnerable to avalanches.

The weather department has warned that in the coming days the rains and snowfall in the region may intensify. Srinagar too received a moderate dose of snowfall on Monday night. Light to moderate snowfall occurred in Kashmir on Tuesday while rain lashed the Jammu division as the weather office forecast inclement weather in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh till January 9.

In other news, officials of the Airport Authority of India said that snowfall and poor visibility across Kashmir forced the cancellation of 37 of the 42 scheduled flights from Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday (January 5, 2022).