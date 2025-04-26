The demolitions were carried out in Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts. A day before, houses belonging to two terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre were destroyed in separate blasts.

The houses of five terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir were destroyed late on Friday (April 25), just days after a brazen terror attack in Pahalgam town of the union territory. The demolitions were carried out in Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts. A day before, houses belonging to two terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre were destroyed in separate blasts.

LeT commander's house razed

The house of Shahid Ahmed Kutte -- a commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba which is linked to the Pahalgam attack -- was razed in Chotipora village in Shopian. Officials said Kutte has been part of terrorism-related activities for the past three to four years and is accused of playing a key role in coordinating anti-national operations. The house of another active terrorist, Zahid Ahmed, was demolished in Matalam area of Kulgam.

Terrorist Ahsan Ul Haq's house was destroyed in an explosion in Pulwama district's Murran area. Ahsan, who underwent terror training in Pakistan in 2018, recently re-entered Kashmir, NDTV reported citing officials.

Besides, the house of Lashkar terrorist Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, who has been active since 2023, was also brought down.

The residence of a fifth terrorist, Haris Ahmad, who has also been active since 2023, was torn down in a blast in Pulwama's Kachipora area. A case has also been filed against all the five terrorists.

Pahalgam attackers' houses blown up

On Thursday night, the houses of two Lashkar terrorists, Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh, who were involved in the Pahalgam attack, were destroyed in separate blasts. Reports said some explosives were kept inside their houses.

Brazen attack in Pahalgam

On Tuesday (April 22), terrorists attacked civilians in the scenic Pahalgam region, killing 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, marking the deadliest attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama terror strike of 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed reponsibility for the attack.

Souring India-Pak relations

The attack has triggered a swift and fierce diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Islamabad. India has paused the crucial Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and suspended visa services for all Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has retaliated by suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement and closing its airspace for Indian airlines.

PM Modi has said India would identify and punish all terrorists and their backers who were behind the brutal attack.