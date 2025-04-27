After houses of five terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir were destroyed late on Friday, April 25, three days after the brutal killings of tourists, among civilians, in Pahalgam, the authorities destroyed yet another terrorist’s house in a massive operation against what has been a complete root out of terrorists and their organisations. The Kashmir authorities demolished the house of Farooq Ahmad Tadwa, who is based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, in Kupwara district’s Kalaroos area in north Kashmir.

Houses of terrorists bombed

On Saturday evening, the houses of five terrorists linked with Pahalgam terrorist attack were destroyed in different districts like Shopian, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts. These include, Lashkar-e-Taiba, banned terror outfit, commander Shahid Ahmed Kutte, and other Lashkar terrorists Ahsan Ul Haq, Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, and Haris Ahmad. These destructions of houses linked with terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack have been done in a major operation to eliminate terrorists from the valley and their efforts to carry out further such terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

These demolitions and raids will continue in the valley with strict actions to be taken against all those involved in terrorist attack in Kashmir. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, these raids meant to take hold of weapons, documents, digital devices, and any such equipment “to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem.” The police have been gathering evidence and intelligence to clamp down on any further terrorist activity or even conspiracy for a potential attack.

On Thursday night, the houses of two Lashkar terrorists, Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh, who were involved in the Pahalgam attack, were destroyed in separate blasts. Reports said some explosives were kept inside their houses.

Biggest terror attack in Kashmir after 2019 Pulwama attack

Terrorists from the banned Lashkar-i-Taiba (LeT) stormed the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot, and killed at least 26 civilians including Indian and foreign tourists. The gruesome incident which shook the entire nation has not only raised concerns for the security of nation but also the growing threat in the Kashmir valley which has been silent from the last few years after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

The responsibility for the attack has been taken by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT. The operation is believed to have been led by mastermind Saifullah Kasuri, a senior commander of LeT. After the incident, India responded with strong action against Pakistan, whom it blames for the attack, by suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah Border, ordering the expulsion of advisors of Pakistani military, naval and air force within a week of the incident, among other actions.