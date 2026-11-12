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Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing SPOs, who had gone missing on duty, found dead in Kishtwar

The deceased have been identified as abi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). Both were posted with the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) at Kiyar village in Dachhan area.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 10:17 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Horror: Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing SPOs, who had gone missing on duty, found dead in Kishtwar
Image source: ANI
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Early Thursday, officials found the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan area. The service weapons of the slain personnel were not recovered, which has raised suspicions of a possible militant angle, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as abi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). Both were posted with the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) at Kiyar village in Dachhan area.

What exactly happened?

Officials said the two SPOs were on their way from the Kiyar camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah when they did not reach their destination. Their mobile phones were initially reachable but were later switched off, raising concerns over their whereabouts.

After they went missing, the police and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint search operation to trace them. Security teams have been deployed across nearby areas, including difficult mountainous and forest terrain, to trace their whereabouts and determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, officials said.

They warned against linking the incident to militant activity at this stage, saying it would be premature to draw conclusions until more facts come out.

Kishtwar attack highlights ongoing security threats

The incident has once again drawn attention to the security situation in Kishtwar, which has seen several terror-related incidents over the past few years.

Kishtwar has remained a focus of security operations to wipe out the remaining militant presence in its remote and forested areas. Repeated counter-insurgency operations have led to the killing of several active terrorists, significantly weakening their presence in the district. However, the difficult terrain and vast forested stretches continue to pose operational challenges for security agencies, officials said.

Rising terror-related incidents in Kishtwar worry officials

As per available figures, five people — four terrorists and one Army soldier — were killed in terror-related incidents in 2026. In 2025, four people, including three terrorists and one Army soldier, lost their lives. In 2024, three security personnel and two civilians were killed.

The latest incident comes amid repeated appeals by the district administration and security agencies for greater public cooperation in tackling terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

On October 4, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma urged residents of the remote Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan areas to stand united against terrorism and promptly share information about the movement of suspected terrorists with security forces.

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