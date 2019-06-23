Trending#

Jammu and Kashmir: Hazratbal shrine's head priest dies

Banday was one of the custodians of Hazratbal shrine.


Written By

PTI

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 10:40 PM IST

Head priest of Hazratbal shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 80.

Banday was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine, an official spokesman said.

He said Banday displayed holy relic on many important occasions at the shrine and was also part of the group involved in the recitation of special supplications on important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi.

His funeral prayers will be held later this evening, the spokesman said.

Banday's death has been condoled by various religious and social organisations.  

