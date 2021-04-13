Jammu and Kashmir: Handwara Police busts Al-Badr terror module, arrests two terrorists and three aides

The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a terror module of prescribed terror outfit Al-Badr and have arrested two active terrorists and three terrorist associates in Kupwara district’s Handwara town.

A checkpoint was established near Kachloo Crossing on the Baramullah-Handwara Highway by the police and CRPF. During checking of vehicles, three persons riding a motorcycle in suspicious condition tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Yaseen Rather, Showkat Ahmad Ganie and Gh Nabi Rather, all the residents of Village Kachloo Qaziabad.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio were working for terror outfit Al-Badr and involved in providing logistic support, food and shelter to the active terrorists. They were also helping to establish a terrorist associate network for the outfit including identifying safe routes for their movement.

During the course of investigation, the arrested trio disclosed that two other persons known to them have recently joined the terrorist ranks and are operating in Handwara area. This prompted the police and CRPF to launch a search operation which led to the arrest of both the terrorists along with arms and ammunition.

The two terrorists have been identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather and Ikhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Watergam.

Investigation also revealed that the duo have joined terrorist ranks recently and were planning to attack security forces installations, Panchs, Sarpanchs and other peace loving people to create violence in the area.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation initiated.