Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade blast by terrorists injures multiple civilians in Srinagar

The grenade blast resulted to minor injuries in several civilians. (File photo)

In another incident involving terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, several civilians were left injured after terrorists hurled a grenade into a populated area in Srinagar. The civilians were all rushed to the hospital immediately, with no fatalities reported yet.

According to Srinagar Police, the incident occurred in the Nishat area where terrorists hurled a grenade causing a low-intensity blast. The grenade attack led to minor injuries in several civilians on site, all of whom were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.

There was an incident of grenade throwing in nishat area by terrorists, causing a low intensity blast. A couple of civilians received minor injuries, all were given first aid and all have been discharged from hospital. Case registered to nab the culprit(s) — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 21, 2022

Though it is not known who launched the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday, the police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district. The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 21, 2022

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)

