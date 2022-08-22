Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Grenade blast by terrorists injures multiple civilians in Srinagar

A grenade blast in Srinagar by terrorists in the area has left multiple civilians injured, with authorities investigating the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

The grenade blast resulted to minor injuries in several civilians. (File photo)

In another incident involving terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, several civilians were left injured after terrorists hurled a grenade into a populated area in Srinagar. The civilians were all rushed to the hospital immediately, with no fatalities reported yet.

According to Srinagar Police, the incident occurred in the Nishat area where terrorists hurled a grenade causing a low-intensity blast. The grenade attack led to minor injuries in several civilians on site, all of whom were given first aid and discharged from the hospital.

 

 

Though it is not known who launched the grenade attack in Srinagar on Sunday, the police have registered a case and the hunt is underway to nab the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they averted a major terror incident by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 10-12 kilograms in the Pulwama district. The IED was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

 

 

"On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 kg has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it. A major terror incident was averted," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)

