INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile, Internet services suspended in Kishtwar district's villages citing potential misuse by 'anti-national' elements

Telecom services in three Jammu and Kashmir villages Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo of Kishtwar district on Friday has been temporarily suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir Government due to security concerns and potential misuse by 'anti-national elements'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 05:53 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

Telecom services in three Jammu and Kashmir villages Singhpora, Chingam, and Chatroo of Kishtwar district on Friday has been temporarily suspended by the Jammu and Kashmir Government due to security concerns and potential misuse by 'anti-national elements'.  

The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an official statement and said, 'Whereas, the IGP, Jammu Zone, Jammu being the Authorized Officer under sub rule (1) of Rule 3 of Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, 2024, has issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)/Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend mobile data services (2G/3G/4G/5G) temporarily to avoid its misuse by ANES in the interest of sovereignty and Integrity of India and the security of JK UT at below specified location (mentioned with Lat-Long and Radius) in District Kishtwar of Jammu Province w.e.f 29.01.2026 (0001 HRS) to 30.01.2026 (2359 HRS) and; Location: Singhpora, Chingam and Chatroo."

"The order/letter mentions that high speed Mobile Data services are likely to be misused by anti-national elements/miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order and unrest among the general masses," the statement added.

"Now, therefore, upon consideration of the various aspects, as brought out in the material provided by the Authorized Officer, I, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department, being satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorized Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State/UT and for maintaining public order, hereby confirm Order No. 185(TSTS) of 2026 dated 29.01.2026, under endorsement No. JZ/CS/Snap-Down/2026/186-87 dated 29.01.2026 issued by the Authorized Officer, in exercise of powers conferred under sub-Rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Service Rules, 2024 read with clause(b) of sub section (2) of section 20 of the Telecommunication Act, 2023," added the statement by J-K government.

