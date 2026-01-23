J-K: Flight services in Srinagar cancelled due to fresh snow, NH-44 closed

Heavy snowfall and rain across Jammu and Kashmir have disrupted air travel at Srinagar airport, with several flights cancelled. Not only this, but NH-44 has also been closed as a precautionary measure.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to fresh snow and heavy rainfall. Not only road but air connectivity has also been affected due to this, as several flights are cancelled at Srinagar. Several parts of Srinagar experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in a drop in the city's temperature. Local authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow, all kinds of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as precautionary measures.

Snowfall in the region came after nearly three months in both the plains and the upper regions of Doda's Bhalesa. However, locals are happy to witness the much-awaited snowfall.

Amid this, IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory stating that flight operations in Srinagar have been temporarily suspended due to heavy snowfall. The airline also urged the travellers to check their latest flight status and see other available options to travel.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote,''Due to snowfall in #Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance. We understand that delays can be inconvenient, and we assure you that our team remains fully committed to make your wait as comfortable as possible. We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow. Customers are advised to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, options to rebook or request a refund are available at: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Thank you for your patience and understanding.''

In another post, IndiGo also mentioned that flight schedules of Srinagar are not only the ones that are impacted, but the current weather has also affected services to Leh, Dharamsala, and Chandigarh.