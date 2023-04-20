Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Five Indian Army soldiers killed as vehicle catches fire in Poonch

In this tragic incident, Five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life, according to the Defence PRO.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:14 PM IST

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Five soldiers died after a vehicle of the Indian Army caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday. According to the Defence PRO, "Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J-K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, Five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life." The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

READ | Delhi's IGI airport to have 4th terminal, new runway, govt reveals tentative launch date

 

