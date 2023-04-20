Jammu and Kashmir: Five Indian Army soldiers killed as vehicle catches fire in Poonch

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Five soldiers died after a vehicle of the Indian Army caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Thursday. According to the Defence PRO, "Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J-K), caught fire. In this tragic incident, Five Soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their life." The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further information is awaited.

