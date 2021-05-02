Jammu and Kashmir extends COVID curfew in THESE districts till May 6, details here

Amidst a spike in Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday extended corona curfew in four districts till Thursday morning, officials said.

The four districts include Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.

According to an official statement, the corona Curfew ending at 7 am May 3, 2021 stands extended till 7 a.m. on May 6, 2021 in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu.

The corona curfew at night shall continue in all the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the above four districts, the statement added. The night curfew will commence from 8 pm and end till 7 am.

Apart from this, the other restrictions will continue as before. The essential services would be exempted from the corona lockdown.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts -- Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur -- at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts -- Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban -- the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest number of new Covid cases and deaths, as 3,832 fresh infections and 47 fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that out of the 3,832 cases, 1,231 are from Jammu division and 2,601 from Kashmir division, while 1,801 more patients were discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, 47 patients have succumbed to Covid, pushing the toll to 2,330 in J&K.

So far, 179,915 people have been infected with Covid in J&K out of which 147,242 have recovered.

The number of active cases stood at 30,343 out of which 11,172 are from Jammu division and 19,171 from Kashmir division.